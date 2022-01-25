Diverse Travels expands sales team

With the outlook for travel in 2022 and beyond looking increasingly positive, dive holiday experts Diverse Travel are expanding their sales team.

The UK-based tour operator has taken the opportunity to add industry stalwart Phillip Connor to their sales team. Phillip joins Diverse as Sales Manager and brings with him over 35 years of experience in the specialist travel market.

Phillip Connor is joining the Diverse Travel sales team.

Phillip started his travel career in the mid-80s and has honed his sales, marketing, operational and product development skills with a number of specialist adventure travel operators over the years. He is well-known for his skills and experience within the worldwide scuba diving and watersports market, having specialised in diving and windsurfing travel for much of his career. A keen photographer, Phillip has travelled extensively for work and leisure, spending time in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

On joining Diverse Travel, Phillip said: “Having known my new colleagues for many years, I am delighted to join the wonderful and knowledgeable team at Diverse in the role of Sales Manager. The team has a wealth of expertise, and I am looking forward to working together to boost Diverse Travel’s presence in the market at what is a really exciting time in the travel industry.”

Diverse Travel will be exhibiting at the Go Diving Show at the NAEC Stoneleigh, Coventry, UK from 4-6 March.