Diverse Travel adds Boutique Beach to portfolio

Dive holiday experts Diverse Travel have announced the addition of Boutique Beach to their Maldives programme.

Advertisement Advertisement

Designed specifically with divers in mind, Boutique Beach is a charming boutique hotel, perfect for those who want a taste of the real Maldives without compromising on incredible diving. This award-winning hotel is situated just steps away from a spectacular 2.5km stretch of white sandy beach on the ‘local’ island of Dhigurah in the famous whaleshark area of South Ari Atoll.

There are over 50 dive sites within close reach of the island of Dhigurah, including many of the most famous and exciting thilas – deep channel reefs full of marine life – in the Maldives. Spectacular sites such as the marine protected reef of Kudarah Thila are just minutes by boat from the island. Mantas regularly feed in the lagoon directly in front of Boutique Beach, as well as at the cleaning station at Rangali, which is within easy reach of the hotel.

The area of South Ari Atoll boasts year-round whaleshark and manta encounters

With six large double / twin guest rooms, each with balcony or private garden, Boutique Beach is the ideal base for a small group of divers or snorkellers. In-room camera workstations also make this hotel a great choice for underwater photographers. The PADI five-star dive centre specialises in guiding in small groups with an emphasis on safety, personal service and maximising marine life encounters.

As well as boasting excellent diving and snorkelling, Boutique Beach’s location on Dhigurah adds another interesting dimension for visitors. One of the longest islands in the Maldives, Dhigurah is home to a population of around 600 Maldivians, who are happy to share their way of life with international guests. Boutique Beach supports many community initiatives on the island, and visitors staying at Boutique Beach are able to partake in local activities such as cooking, crafting and sports, allowing for a unique travel experience.

Diverse Travel Product Manager Phillip Connor says: “Adding Boutique Beach to our programme is an exciting move for Diverse Travel. The Maldives is one of our top destinations, and it’s great to be able to offer our guests truly spectacular diving, alongside the chance to experience a little of real island life, at an excellent price. We’re confident that this unique, British diver designed and managed hotel will become one of our most-popular holidays, and look forward to hearing about all the tremendous marine encounters from our guests.”

Rooftop dining at Boutique Beach, Maldives

Introductory Special Offer

Diverse Travel are currently offering an introductory saving of up to 25% on holiday packages to the Maldives staying at Boutique Beach. Dive holiday packages start from just £2,575pp (based on November 2022) and include return flights London to Male with 30kg baggage + extra 15kgs for dive baggage, seven nights at Boutique Beach in a double / twin room with a ‘soft’ all-inclusive meal plan, up to three dives per day with boat trips, tanks and weights, return speedboat from Male (sea plane at an additional charge), local taxes and green tax, plus ATOL and full financial protection as standard.