Diver’s Wallet – the ultimate dive companion

World Shootout has announced the launch of Diver's Wallet, a revolutionary all-in-one platform designed to streamline your diving experience like never before. With Diver's Wallet, divers can now access everything they need, conveniently consolidated in one place, ensuring they stay organized and fully prepared for their next underwater adventure.

What Diver's Wallet offers

1. Diving Certificates: Easily update and manage your diving certificates on your personal page, ensuring your credentials are up-to-date and readily accessible.

2. Diving Insurance: Keep track of your diving insurance status and never miss a renewal with Diver's Wallet's intuitive interface.

3. Digital Dive Log: Capture and store memories of your underwater journeys with photos and video clips, all conveniently accessible in your digital dive log.

Registration is now open, and best of all, it's free! Dive enthusiasts can sign up today here and immediately begin reaping the benefits.

Stay connected and empowered

Diver's Wallet goes beyond the basics, empowering divers to connect with others and enrich their diving experiences. You can seamlessly share your diving profile with fellow divers and dive clubs, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie, and monitor your diving progress and set personal goals, inspiring continuous improvement and achievement.

You will also receive timely reminders for upcoming dive certifications and insurance renewals, ensuring you never miss an essential update.

“With Diver's Wallet, we aim to revolutionize the diving experience, offering a comprehensive platform that simplifies the way divers manage their certifications, insurance, and dive logs,” said David Pilosof, producer at World Shootout. “Our goal is to enhance safety, convenience, and enjoyment for divers worldwide.”