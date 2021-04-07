Divers rescue Buddhist monk from flooded Thai cave

HomeScuba NewsDivers rescue Buddhist monk from flooded Thai cave
Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

A team of 17 divers have managed to rescue a Buddhist monk who had been trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand for four days.

Phra Ajarn Manas, who was on his annual pilgrimage to the Phra Sai Ngam cave, apparently entered the system on Saturday, but water levels rose and flooded the cave after an unseasonable amount of rain fall on Sunday.

Residents in the area alerted authorities to his predicament, and after various attempts, the dive team managed to successfully reach and extract him today (Wednesday 7 April).

The incident is reminiscent of the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach back in 2018 after they became trapped in a flooded Thai cave system.

Photo credit: Ruamkatanyu Foundation Phitsanulok Province

