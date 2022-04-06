Divers missing off Malaysia

Four people – including a 14-year-old boy – are missing off the coast of Malaysia, prompting a large scale search operation involving the coastguard, police and fisheries department.

The group – a 46-year-old Briton, an 18-year-old French woman, a 35-year-old Norwegian woman and the teenage Dutch boy – were said to have been on a training exercise off Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near Mersing, today (6 April) at around midday when they failed to return to their boat.

The alarm was raised at around 2.45pm by the captain of the dive boat. The extensive search was postponed at 7.30pm due to poor visibility and bad weather, but is due to resume tomorrow at 7am.

The news comes just a week after the Malaysian borders reopened to tourists after a two-year closure to the COVID-19 pandemic.

