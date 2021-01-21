Home Scuba News The Diver Medic introduces DEMR course
The Diver Medic introduces DEMR course

The Diver Medic has launched the Diving Emergency Medical Responder course, written and approved by Chantelle Newman.

Chantelle said: “The Diver Medic brand continues to grow, both on social media and again in training hundreds of divers around the world each year. Safety and saving lives comes from having knowledge and a comprehensive amount of knowledge comes from having the right training. That is why we have developed a course suitable for every diver, or even surface support officer out there.

“Welcome to the most comprehensive international diving accident, illness, and emergency medicine course to date. We are proud to bring you a course that instils confidence and understanding of the subject your instructor may not have had the knowledge and skills to teach you unless they were DEMR trained themselves.”

She continued: “Our main objective is to ensure divers get the right treatment in the event of an accident or diving emergency, whether inland or in a remote location. The Diver Medic is agency neutral. Our mission is to support all agencies in the quest for better medical training and safety for all divers.

Intended audience

This qualification is for people who have a specific responsibility at work, or in voluntary and community activities, to provide prehospital care to patients requiring emergency care/treatment.

For example, Liveaboard crew, Skippers, Captains, Dive Boat Crew, Dive Schools, Instructors, DiveMasters, Course Directors, CoastGuard, RNLI, Police Divers, Public Safety Divers, Tenders, Scientific Divers, Military Divers, Recreation, Technical, Cave, CCR Divers, Freediver, Surface support staff, Freediver competition crew, Lifeguards, ThemePark Divers, Aquarium staff, Explorers, Nurses, Doctors, EMS…….. The list is endless!

Entry requirements

  1. Learners must be at least 18 years old on the first day of training.
  2. CPR and AED certified, basic understanding of First Aid Training

Instructors

Would you like to become a TDM Diving Emergency Medical Responder Instructor? In that case, you will need to apply to The Diver Medic, email: info@thedivermedic.com with your resume and an introductory letter explaining why they should consider you as one of their Instructors.

Online theory can be completed by visiting Diving Emergency Medical Responder

