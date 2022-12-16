Scuba Diver Magazines

Diver finds £10,000 worth of jewellery in Cornish river

SDMScuba News
By: Mark Evans
jewellery

Advertisement

Related stories

Tragedy as Giant German aquarium explodes

A gigantic aquarium in the lobby of Berlin's Radisson...

Vobster Santas raises £3,000 for charity

Vobster Quay became a chortling sea of fluffy beards...

Blue O Two brand celebrates 20th anniversary

The Blue O Two brand was created in an...

Isle of Wight wrecks granted ‘protected status’

Two shipwrecks sunk off the Isle of Wight that...

Gloucester artefacts on display from February

A major exhibition showcasing artefacts from the Gloucester shipwreck,...

A diver discovered a massive haul of jewellery worth around £10,000 when he was exploring the bottom of the Helford River near Falmouth in Cornwall.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, a diver got in touch with them after making the shock discovery, and now officers are hoping they can find the rightful owners of the jewellery, which includes rings, bracelets and necklaces.

PC Victoria Swan commented: “Some of the rings and pendants are very distinctive, and we are hoping to find the owner as it clear the jewellery is of huge sentimental value.”

jewellery
Some of the haul of jewellery found by the diver in Helford River

Photo credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Listen to our Podcast

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Latest stories
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x