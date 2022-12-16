Diver finds £10,000 worth of jewellery in Cornish river

A diver discovered a massive haul of jewellery worth around £10,000 when he was exploring the bottom of the Helford River near Falmouth in Cornwall.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, a diver got in touch with them after making the shock discovery, and now officers are hoping they can find the rightful owners of the jewellery, which includes rings, bracelets and necklaces.

PC Victoria Swan commented: “Some of the rings and pendants are very distinctive, and we are hoping to find the owner as it clear the jewellery is of huge sentimental value.”

Some of the haul of jewellery found by the diver in Helford River

Photo credit: Devon and Cornwall Police