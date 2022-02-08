Diveplanit Travel Gears up for Unprecedented Growth￼

Diveplanit Travel gears up for a year of unprecedented growth

with the appointment of dive travel specialist Jess Chrimes

Diveplanit Travel is kicking off 2022 with an explosion of new enquiries as the world starts to open up for international travel once again. Gearing up for expected extraordinary growth the company has recruited senior dive travel consultant, Jessica Chrimes.

A passionate scuba diver, Jess has almost 20 years’ experience in the travel industry, across a variety of companies – most latterly focussed on dive travel and group dive travel, managing travel arrangements for a wide portfolio of dive centres and dive clubs throughout Australia.

On accepting the position, Jess said “I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic company and look forward to working with the Diveplanit team to help take their sustained growth to the next level.”

Diveplanit has come through two years of Covid border closures with a strong sales forecast for 2022 and 2023, thanks to adaptive and versatile business planning and a powerful marketing engine.

According to Diveplanit Managing Director Simon Mallender: “We’ve worked hard over the past two years to maintain strong relationships with our client base, suppliers and marketing partners as well as investing time into new product development. This has seen us through possibly the hardest two years our business has experienced, and we are now gearing up for a very busy year ahead!

“Jess is our first new appointment this year, and we are hopeful to announce more in the coming weeks and months.”

Diveplanit co-founder Deborah Dickson-Smith is delighted with Jess’s appointment.

“Jess brings a wealth of experience to our team and she’s also a lovely person that I have known personally for a few years. I’m really looking forward to working with her!”

About Diveplanit

Diveplanit Travel is a specialist scuba diving travel agency and wholesaler. Its founders, Deborah Dickson-Smith and Simon Mallender, are scuba divers and passionate ocean advocates, whose main mission in life is to encourage more people to see first-hand how incredible the underwater world really is, and hopefully care more about looking after it.

In 2018, the fast-growing company acquired established dive travel wholesaler and agency Diversion Dive Travel. Diversion Dive Travel has been taking care of divers' travel needs for 23 years and have personal knowledge of all the dive resorts and liveaboards they recommend to customers, either from personal experience or from feedback gleaned from their many returning customers.

Specialising in tailor-made diving holidays for individuals and groups, the Diveplanit Travel team pride themselves on finding the best travel combination for each client, taking care of everything along the way, from airfares and accommodation to dive equipment and transfers.

Diveplanit Travel is a Platinum Partner of the Australian Marine Conservation Society, donating a percentage of profits each year and helping to promote the admirable campaigns the society undertakes.

The team also spends time volunteering with a number of marine conservation action groups, taking part in beach clean-ups with Tangaroa Blue and the Underwater Research Group and helping scientists on the Reef Restoration project on Fitzroy Island.

Media Enquiries and interview opportunities:

Deborah Dickson-Smith

0419 618 466

deborah@diveplanit.com