Diveplanit Travel Expands into New Zealand

Diveplanit Travel expands into the New Zealand market with travel&co

Diveplanit continues its upwards trajectory with the acquisition of the dive travel portfolio of New Zealand travel agency travel&co.

Kiwi travel agency travel&co. was established in 1986, initially as a dive travel wholesaler, expanding over the years to specialise also in fishing and ski travel. Over a period of 36 years travel&co. has sent hundreds of kiwi divers to all parts of the world, but after a tough two years of covid border closures and the loss of key staff, travel&co. is consolidating its focus to ski, bike and hike travel.

According to travel&co. owner Rob Macready, “Covid border closures hammered our business and we hibernated for two years, sadly saying goodbye to much of our amazing team. When the NZ borders reopened, we restarted but unfortunately, we do not have the staff numbers to cover all our active travel activities.

“We have had many enquiries from our loyal dive customers and realised we needed to do more to support them. After looking at various options, we have decided Diveplanit Travel is best placed to look after our valued dive clients into the future.

“Simon Mallender and Deb Dickson-Smith are passionate ocean lovers, experienced divers, and travellers. Together with their team, a dedicated specialist dive travel agency, we believe we have found a like-minded company that will take good care of our clients. Passionate and niche – just like travel&co.”

Diveplanit Travel’s flexible business structure has allowed the company to adapt well to the challenges of two years of border closures and the very different world of travel we have opened back up to. According to co-Founder and Managing Director Simon Mallender:

“From the outset, we have provided a flexible work-from-anywhere environment for our valued employees, and it has proved to be a winning formula. We’ve come through this pandemic stronger than ever, with a tight-knit team of dive travel specialists.”

Diveplanit co-founder and Business Development Manager Deborah Dickson-Smith agrees:

“We are in this business because we are passionate about the underwater world, passionate about discovering new destinations and experiences, and sharing them with our loyal customers.”

Whether it’s a dive holiday for your dive club, you and your buddy or your mates, or if you’re solo and looking to dive with equally enthusiastic people, Diveplanit will get you to the best scuba diving locations on the planet.

About Diveplanit

Diveplanit Travel is a specialist scuba diving travel agency and wholesaler. Its founders, Deborah Dickson-Smith and Simon Mallender are scuba divers and passionate ocean advocates, whose main mission in life is to encourage more people to see first-hand how incredible the underwater world really is, and hopefully care more about looking after it.

In 2018, the fast-growing company acquired established dive travel wholesaler and agency Diversion Dive Travel. Diversion Dive Travel has been taking care of divers' travel needs for 23 years and have personal knowledge of all the dive resorts and liveaboards they recommend to customers, either from personal experience or from feedback gleaned from their many returning customers.

Specialising in tailor-made diving holidays for individuals and groups, the Diveplanit Travel team pride themselves on finding the best travel combination for each client, taking care of everything along the way, from airfares and accommodation to dive equipment and transfers.

Diveplanit Travel is a Platinum Partner of the Australian Marine Conservation Society, donating a percentage of profits each year and helping to promote the admirable campaigns the society undertakes.

The team also spends time volunteering with a number of marine conservation action groups, taking part in beach clean-ups with Tangaroa Blue and the Underwater Research Group and organising underwater and beach cleanups with local Sydney volunteer organisation Friends of Chowder Bay.