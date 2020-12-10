Best of Maldives | 22 – 30 May 2021

Dive the Maldives in style with this special offer from Diverse Travel. Emperor Serenity brings a class of her own to the Maldivian waters and constantly receives rave reviews.

NOW from just £1795 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 30kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

Return airport transfers

More information on Emperor Serenity

Booking deadline: Subject to availability.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!