Dive Project Cornwall promises adventure for 400 lucky teens

A lifechanging competition is launching early 2022 to bring the crucial message of marine conservation to the heart of secondary schools nationwide, courtesy of Dive Project Cornwall.

The Dive Project Cornwall team believe it is every young person’s right to experience the ocean. They also believe that educating our children about the wonders of the planet’s marine environment and the crucial part it plays in our existence, and that of all ocean life, will help safeguard our seas for future generations. Never has this been more important than now.

Commencing in January 2022, Dive Project Cornwall will be launching an ambitious project to educate hundreds of thousands of young people by delivering an education programme directly into schools across the UK, in partnership with the Marine Conservation Society. Their mission? To raise awareness of the importance of the planet's marine environment and its vital role in our very own existence.

At the heart of Dive Project Cornwall is a nationwide competition open to all secondary schools for 400 lucky teenagers to win the experience of a lifetime – a six-day, life-changing trip to Cornwall where they will learn to scuba dive, enjoy outdoor adventures, take up beach-related activities and attend presentations from leading marine industry experts.

This truly immersive experience will take the teens from classroom to shoreline and beyond, from the on-site training pool to taking their first steps in discovering the wonders of life underwater in the ocean, igniting their imaginations to join the Ocean Conservation movement.

Many of these children will never have had the opportunity to experience the ocean close at hand. They will leave this residential course, delivered in the breath-taking environment of the Lizard in Cornwall, based at Porthkerris, as PADI Open Water Divers, ready to spread the word as ocean influencers.

Discussing the Dive Project Cornwall competition, Phil Banks, CEO at North Cornwall Learning Trust, said: “Not that I am want too much competition, but every secondary school should be trying to win this amazing opportunity for their pupils!”

