Dive Project Cornwall needs YOU!

As you will have seen from previous articles, Scuba Diver has partnered with the ambitious Dive Project Cornwall in its bid to inspire and educate future generations about the importance of our oceans, and teach 400 schoolchildren how to dive.

Now Dive Project Cornwall needs your help. The fundraising for the project has been going well, but to reach their final target, they need YOU to get involved.

Dive Project Cornwall has launched a CrowdFunder to bring in the last £40,000 need to make the entire scheme a reality.

Do your bit for Dive Project Cornwall

Whether it's £5 or £50, £100 or £500, every donation will help the project in its mission to help protect our oceans by raising awareness throughout the country.

Project founder Andy Forster said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of these kids, and we're proud to be part of the programme. Any help people can offer would be hugely appreciated.”

Photo credit: Jake Timms