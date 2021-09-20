HomeScuba NewsUKDive industry mourns loss of tech pioneer Dan Burton
Dan Burton

Dive industry mourns loss of tech pioneer Dan Burton

Profile photo ofMark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The diving world is in mourning over the loss of tech diving pioneer and talented underwater photographer and videographer Dan Burton, who died on Saturday in a tragic paramotor accident in the Scottish Highlands.

Fifty-four-year-old Burton was in the final stages of a challenge to circumnavigate Britain with Conservation Without Borders founder Sacha Dench, and they were using battery-powered paramotors to mark the forthcoming UN climate change conference in Glasgow.

The accident, reported to be a collision between the two paramotors, happened near Loch Na Gainmhich. Dench is said to be seriously injured but in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a 54-year-old man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a collision involving two paramotors.

“Police were informed about the incident near by the A894 shortly before 4.45pm on Saturday 18 September and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

Burton, who was a very experienced paramotor pilot, was renowned around the world for his underwater photography and videography skills, and he was among the first to explore the realms of technical diving with different gas mixes, etc.

Trending:
World’s deepest indoor pool opens at Deep Dive Dubai

Facebook Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
Dan Burton 1
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Connect With Us

10,700FansLike
5,085FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow
9,720SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Dan Burton

Dive industry mourns loss of tech pioneer Dan Burton

The diving world is in mourning over the loss of tech diving pioneer and talented underwater photographer and videographer Dan Burton, who died on...
Ultimate Divers Guide

Explore the world with the Ultimate Divers Guide

Thrilling Currents of Raja Ampat

Thrilling Currents of Raja Ampat

DIVE RAJA AMPAT WITH INCREDIBLE SPECIALS

DIVE RAJA AMPAT WITH INCREDIBLE SPECIALS

Mangroves Trees of life

Mangroves Trees of life

Facebook Comments

Best Scuba Diving Masks 2021

Best Scuba Regulators 2021

Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train