Scuba diving is being showcased to teenagers in a brand-new series now streaming on Netflix – Dive Club.

Filmed on the Great Barrier Reef, Dive Club is the story of Maddie, Lauren, Anna and Stevie. On the surface, they’re regular teenagers navigating life, friendship and romance, but under the water, the skilled divers enter a whole new world of adventure. It’s an idyllic existence that’s suddenly shattered when Cape Mercy is battered by a cyclone and Lauren, the group’s charismatic trailblazer, goes missing. The mystery of her disappearance, the arrival of a new friend, Izzie, and with suspicious holes in the official investigation, the girls are plunged into a desperate search of their own that raises more questions the deeper they dive.

Dive Club is streaming now on Netflix globally.