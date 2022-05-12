Direct Flights Between Adelaide and Nadi to Resume

As of July 4th, 2022 Fiji Airways will recommence direct flights between Adelaide and Nadi

This is amazing news for our SA divers looking to come back to Fiji's favorite dive resort and enjoy exploring Fiji's finest diving in first-class style all the way………………..‘valet diving' at its absolute best.

Volivoli Beach Resort Fiji – Luxury Ocean View

Why Volivoli Beach Resort?

Fiji's finest diving

We dive Fiji's # 1 dive region, the beautiful Bligh Water 365-days a year the Bligh Water is the ‘soft coral capital of the world' and home to some of the most vibrant and healthy reef systems on the planet

5-purpose built dive boats (6th one currently under construction)

Over eighty (80) incredible dive sites

3-house reefs with amazing world-class macro unlimited FOC diving on these house reefs 24x7x365

State of the art dive shop

14-person camera room

Multi-media air-conditioned conference center

33-rooms and villas all have air-conditioning, oceanview, and balconies and are serviced daily

5-on-site swimming pools

3-bars

2-restaurants

Full a la carte meal plans 2-course breakfast, 2-course lunch & 3-course dinner daily 2-them nights weekly Fijian cultural night Beach BBQ night

Day spa onsite

Incredible topside tours, activities for non-divers or for your off-gassing day

Free use of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards

Direct flights ADL-NAN-ADL

Return ground transfers whilst in Fiji – NAN-VBR-NAN helicopter and seaplane options are also available

Pay 10 get 2 x FOC spots, 15:3, 20:4, 25:5 etc



Reach out to our lovely Reservations Team today at res@volivoli.com and start looking at FIT or group trips made as simple as can be.



Vinaka, stay safe and we look forward to hosting you in the not too distant future – once you've been we know you'll be back.