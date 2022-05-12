Direct Flights Between Adelaide and Nadi to Resume

As of July 4th, 2022 Fiji Airways will recommence direct flights between Adelaide and Nadi
This is amazing news for our SA divers looking to come back to Fiji's favorite dive resort and enjoy exploring Fiji's finest diving in first-class style all the way………………..‘valet diving' at its absolute best.
- Fiji's finest diving
- We dive Fiji's # 1 dive region, the beautiful Bligh Water 365-days a year
- the Bligh Water is the ‘soft coral capital of the world' and home to some of the most vibrant and healthy reef systems on the planet
- 5-purpose built dive boats (6th one currently under construction)
- Over eighty (80) incredible dive sites
- 3-house reefs with amazing world-class macro
- unlimited FOC diving on these house reefs 24x7x365
- State of the art dive shop
- 14-person camera room
- Multi-media air-conditioned conference center
- 33-rooms and villas all have air-conditioning, oceanview, and balconies and are serviced daily
- 5-on-site swimming pools
- 3-bars
- 2-restaurants
- Full a la carte meal plans
- 2-course breakfast, 2-course lunch & 3-course dinner daily
- 2-them nights weekly
- Fijian cultural night
- Beach BBQ night
- Day spa onsite
- Incredible topside tours, activities for non-divers or for your off-gassing day
- Free use of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards
- Direct flights ADL-NAN-ADL
- Return ground transfers whilst in Fiji – NAN-VBR-NAN
- helicopter and seaplane options are also available
- Pay 10 get 2 x FOC spots, 15:3, 20:4, 25:5 etc
Reach out to our lovely Reservations Team today at res@volivoli.com and start looking at FIT or group trips made as simple as can be.
Vinaka, stay safe and we look forward to hosting you in the not too distant future – once you've been we know you'll be back.