DAN to unveil new courses and safety resources at DEMA Show

Divers Alert Network (DAN) will be showcasing several new first aid courses and dive safety resources at DEMA Show 2021 – Version 3.0 of DAN’s first aid training courses, Safety Tips for Dive Operators, and a brand-new edition of the Travelers Medical Guide. All are products of DAN’s 41 years of expertise promoting safe diving and managing emergencies.

Whatever your level of training, Version 3.0 of DAN’s first aid training courses can prepare you to handle nearly any dive emergency. Version 3.0 integrates the latest international protocols for performing CPR, first aid, and related skills. Courses focus on basic life support, emergency oxygen administration, and first aid skills that dive professionals need. To learn more, email DAN at Oxygen@DAN.org.

DAN first aid training course

DAN’s new Safety Tips for Dive Operators book is a comprehensive guide that will help dive professionals gain a better understanding of the risks inherent to dive operations — and how to mitigate them. In addition, the new Travelers Medical Guide is a must-have resource for divers, boaters, and adventure travelers as it explains common injuries, illnesses, symptoms, and treatments in an easy-to-understand manner. Both of these digital guides are packed with information of practical interest to divers and dive pros.

DAN’s Traveler Guide

As the show draws nearer, don’t forget to check out DAN’s seminars so you can plan your DEMA experience. And be sure to schedule a one-on-one appointment with a DAN representative to learn more about products and programs that can benefit your business. Send an email to DANPros@DAN.org to set up your appointment today.

These products and programs are the latest examples of DAN’s commitment to divers, dive professionals, and dive operators. DAN is excited to be back in person at DEMA Show, celebrating with members and fellow industry professionals.