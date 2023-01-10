DAN Europe marks 40th anniversary

This year marks DAN Europe’s 40th anniversary. DAN (Divers Alert Network) Europe has been helping divers since 1983, when a group of passionate divers and diving physicians started an international non-profit medical and research organisation dedicated to the health and safety of the global diving community.

You can now find DAN all over the world, a true advocate for a more alert diving community, providing assistance for all kinds of divers and their families.

Honouring this journey also means reflecting on the progresses made – actively preventing accidents and mitigating their long-term effects, establishing new effective protocols to manage diving emergencies, heavily investing in scientific research, shaping a culture of diving safety.

These achievements are still relevant today, as they are the result of a vision that keeps informing our future.