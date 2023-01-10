Scuba Diver Magazines

DAN Europe marks 40th anniversary

By: Mark Evans
DAN Europe

This year marks DAN Europe’s 40th anniversary. DAN (Divers Alert Network) Europe has been helping divers since 1983, when a group of passionate divers and diving physicians started an international non-profit medical and research organisation dedicated to the health and safety of the global diving community.

You can now find DAN all over the world, a true advocate for a more alert diving community, providing assistance for all kinds of divers and their families.

Honouring this journey also means reflecting on the progresses made – actively preventing accidents and mitigating their long-term effects, establishing new effective protocols to manage diving emergencies, heavily investing in scientific research, shaping a culture of diving safety.

These achievements are still relevant today, as they are the result of a vision that keeps informing our future.

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
