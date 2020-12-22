DAN Europe goes ‘cardless’

Divers Alert Network Europe (DAN Europe) has announced that it is going ‘cardless’ to be more environmentally friendly.

No longer will members be sent a plastic card denoting their membership level, instead they will be able to access a digital version through the My DAN section of the DAN website, or via their brand-new DAN Europe App.

DAN Europe Vice President Laura Marroni explained: “The diving community and the DAN Europe team share the common value of love for the ocean, and environmental protection. PVC is the most-common plastic used to make cards. When it’s thrown away, it breaks into smaller pieces, which can make their way into our oceans and eventually be consumed by marine life and enter the food chain. When it comes to our environment, every little bit counts, and switching out PVC membership cards for something with low environmental impact will greatly help.”