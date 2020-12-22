Home Blog Medical DAN Europe goes 'cardless'
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
DAN Europe
BlogMedicalFeatured

DAN Europe goes ‘cardless’

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Divers Alert Network Europe (DAN Europe) has announced that it is going ‘cardless’ to be more environmentally friendly.

No longer will members be sent a plastic card denoting their membership level, instead they will be able to access a digital version through the My DAN section of the DAN website, or via their brand-new DAN Europe App.

DAN Europe Vice President Laura Marroni explained: “The diving community and the DAN Europe team share the common value of love for the ocean, and environmental protection. PVC is the most-common plastic used to make cards. When it’s thrown away, it breaks into smaller pieces, which can make their way into our oceans and eventually be consumed by marine life and enter the food chain. When it comes to our environment, every little bit counts, and switching out PVC membership cards for something with low environmental impact will greatly help.”

Facebook Comments


Subscribe to get 1st issue of Scuba Diver Magazine - European Edition with UK Shipping for £1 GBP
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Divers Ready
00:09:28

Divers Ready Scuba Gift Guide 2020

James Blackman -
James Blackman from Divers Ready has got himself in the festive mood, and presents this handy Scuba Gift Guide to round out 2020. Don't forget...
Read more
Scuba Diving
00:13:52

Charter Boat Diving Etiquette

Mark Evans -
In this video, Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans offers some handy hints and advice regarding charter boat day diving. Remember to subscribe to the YouTube...
Read more
Scuba Gear
00:09:17

Garmin Descent T1 transmitter dived and tested

Mark Evans -
A follow-up to our initial review of the much-anticipated Garmin Descent MK2i dive computer, here Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans gives his thoughts on...
Read more
Scuba Diving
00:13:43

Backplate-and-wing vs jacket BCD

Mark Evans -
Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans checks out backplate-and-wing vs jacket BCD, and examines the pros and cons of both set-ups, as well as offering...
Read more
Scuba Diving
00:12:34

How to dive from a RIB

Mark Evans -
Diving out of a RIB, or rigid inflatable boat, is one of the most exciting forms of diving, but if you've never done it...
Read more
Medical

Protect Your Ass(ets) with DAN Europe

Mark Evans -
Michael Menduno discusses putting DAN Europe’s ‘Pro’ Liability Insurance to work for you. With diving season now underway in most areas, despite a slow start...
Read more
Divers Ready
00:26:18

Garmin Descent MK2 and MK2i Review

James Blackman -
Join James Blackman from Divers Ready as he reviews the Garmin Descent MK2 and Garmin MK2i, and the Descent T1 transmitter. Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans was...
Read more
Scuba Diving
00:07:20

Scuba Diver Christmas Gift Guide

Mark Evans -
Join Santa's little helper, Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans, as he presents a Christmas Gift Guide, that will give you some ideas for that...
Read more
Divers Ready
00:07:01

Gear maintenance for your backplate and harness

James Blackman -
In this episode of Divers Ready, James Blackman shows how to give a new lease of life to your old harness and backplate. Never miss...
Read more
World Dives
00:10:20

Wreck diving in Grenada

Mark Evans -
Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been to Grenada several times in the past 20-odd years, and here he takes you on a whistle stop tour...
Read more
Scuba Diving
00:10:10

5 Scuba Dive Essentials

Mark Evans -
I won't dive without these 5 essentials - Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans lists the 5 things he will not go on a dive...
Read more
Scuba Gear

Santi E.Lite+ rated and reviewed

Mark Evans -
Mark Newman from Safe Diving rates and reviews the Santi E.Lite+ trilaminate drysuit. Don't forget to subscribe to the Scuba Diver YouTube Channel so you...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

DAN Europe

DAN Europe goes ‘cardless’

Mark Evans -
Divers Alert Network Europe (DAN Europe) has announced that it is going 'cardless' to be more environmentally friendly. No longer will members be sent a...
Emperor Harmoni

Emperor Harmoni to ply Indonesian waters

Scuba Gift Guide

Divers Ready Scuba Gift Guide 2020

DAN Europe 1

January Escape: Carpe Diem, Maldives – from just £1595pp

Mermaid GROUP

PADI launches Mermaid programme

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2020 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train