DAN Europe announces collaboration with Azoth Systems

DAN Europe and Azoth System have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a new collaboration focusing on data collection in the field of recreational diving.

Microbubbles are undeniably the trigger cause of decompression illness (DCI). For the last ten years, the scientific community has been developing a new understanding regarding this kind of injuries, and a new vision of the risks involved.

In this frame, DAN Europe can offer significant expertise and several years of experience, both in collecting data from the field with the help of scientists and volunteer divers, and in assessing the decompression risk.

“The O'Dive technology developed by Azoth Systems will allow to continue and increase the efficiency of the work undertaken by pooling mutual expertise” says Prof. Alessandro Marroni, President and Founder of DAN Europe. “Sharing resources with Azoth Systems is in line with DAN Europe's mission of promoting diving safety. The collaboration agreement is the beginning of a long-term work that includes sharing information about the existing databases, and their mutual enrichment”, continues Prof. Marroni.

“What characterises this partnership with DAN Europe relies on a shared knowledge but also complementarities in addition to the step forward bringing by our technology for divers' safety” says Axel Barbaud, CEO and Founder of Azoth Systems. “Thanks to O'Dive, divers can control and improve their diving procedures based on the micro-bubbles detected in their venous system after the dive and customised simulations calculated from their dives profiles. Beyond the research, building this collaboration with DAN Europe is also a way to increase our visibility and to further this human and technological adventure with a valuable and highly experienced partner”.

Better understanding and reducing the risk of developing Decompression Illness according to current scientific understanding and accepted diagnostic trends: DAN Europe and the AZOTH Systems are committed to making every effort to achieve these objectives, and to share the results with the diving community.