DAN celebrates successful 2022

Scuba News
By: Mark Evans
DAN

Divers Alert Network (DAN) has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Its Enhanced Membership, launched earlier this year, has already been adopted by more than half of its members. Its liability insurance programme has been embraced by every training agency in the industry. And now, DAN has the highest number of Business Members and Professional Members in the history of the organization.

“We are so grateful for the support we receive from the wonderful people of this industry,” said DAN president and CEO Bill Ziefle. “Because of your belief in DAN and what we do, we can continue to serve divers everywhere. Thank you for doing everything in your power to keep divers safe.”

DAN hosted more than 900 dive professionals at this year’s DAN Diver Appreciation Social at DEMA Show and took the opportunity to present a series of videos showcasing its 2022 dive safety initiatives.

“It was great to see so many of you in Orlando and to be able to thank you in person for your support,” Ziefle continued. “To all the dive pros and business owners who weren’t at the show, thank you, too. We appreciate you, and we know that dive professionals are the backbone of this industry. We hope you have enjoyed a successful 2022, and we wish you a fantastic year ahead.”

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

