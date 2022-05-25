HomeScuba NewsUSADAN asks divers to support dive safety
DAN asks divers to support dive safety

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

Every year, Divers Alert Network (DAN) strengthens its commitment to serving the diving community, and it owes its success to its members and supporters. Your tax-deductible donations help DAN dedicate resources to preventing incidents, managing injuries, and saving lives.

When you give to DAN, you support the DAN Emergency Hotline, ensuring it stays available 24/7 to assist divers everywhere. Since it went live in 1981, the hotline has helped tens of thousands of divers in times of need. With many people returning to the water this summer after prolonged periods away, continued operation of this essential emergency service is more important now than ever before.

Your gift also helps DAN support recompression chambers. DAN’s Recompression Chamber Assistance Program (RCAP) provides chambers worldwide with training, essential equipment, safety assessments, and more. Plus, your donation enables DAN to equip dive professionals with oxygen units and first aid kits that allow them to respond to emergencies faster.

This spring, please consider donating to DAN.

