Cressi-Sub USA recalls BCD hoses

Cressi-Sub USA has issued a recall on a limited number of BCD low-pressure inflator hoses after it was found defective metal fittings on the hoses could cause an airflow restriction and failure to inflate, or improper inflation of the BCD.

Consumers of the affected items are instructed to immediately stop using them and contact Cressi-Sub for a free replacement. Cressi-Sub are apparently contacting all known purchasers regarding the recall.

Only a very small number of hoses are being recalled – around 1,350. The hoses in question were sold between March 2022 and August 2022, and have the serial numbers 007/22, 019/22, and 035/22 stamped into the metal fitting that attaches to the BCD.