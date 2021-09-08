Cornwall College Group partners with Dive Project Cornwall

Cornwall College Group has been announced as the education partner for Dive Project Cornwall and are looking forward to sharing the expertise within the College Group to educate and inspire the next generation of ocean influencers.

They join an illustrious list of sponsors, including PADI, Fourth Element, Suunto, Beuchat, Marine Conservation Society, Cornwall Living and Scuba Diver.

A spokesperson for Cornwall College Group said: “Our marine biology department is one of the largest, fully-equipped aquatic teaching facilities in the UK, with experts on hand to deliver an outstanding education programme to teenagers and adults wanting to help save our oceans. It made perfect sense for us to get involved with Dive Project Cornwall – to encourage the younger generation to want to find out more about marine conservation and help shape their actions to make a positive impact.”

The Cornwall College Group is the largest education and training provider in the region, with over 15,000 learners each year, 2,000 of whom are studying a university programme.

Cornwall College has campuses in Camborne, Newquay and St Austell and also, as part of The Cornwall College Group, has specialist land-based and marine partner colleges – Duchy College, Bicton College and Falmouth Marine School – across the region.

They also have a dedicated Engineering Skills Centre in Plymouth, a Professional Skills Centre at St Mellion Resort, and a training partnership with the world-famous Eden Project.

They offer the widest range of specialist vocational training for everyone in Cornwall and beyond – Full-time study programmes for school leavers; Apprenticeships; Practical skills training; Professional qualifications; Night school and leisure and hobby courses Foundation and honours degrees; Postgraduate study; Business training; and CCB Training.

Dive Project Cornwall are seeking more sponsors to help make the aim of engaging with schools up and down the country and giving 400 teenagers the opportunity of a lifetime – to learn to dive in Cornwall’s clear waters – a reality.