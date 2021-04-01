Casio releases limited-edition Royal Navy x G-SHOCK Frogman

Casio Computer Co. Ltd has announced the Royal Navy x G-SHOCK Frogman, the latest timepiece from G-SHOCK’s partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

G-SHOCK is an unbreakable timepiece built from a ‘Never Give Up’ philosophy that makes it perfectly equipped to support UK service personnel – both on and off-duty – all over the world. G-SHOCK is already the watch of choice for many in the Armed Forces, and this limited edition release further cements the partnership as an official licensee of the Ministry of Defence.

Designed in conjunction with the Royal Navy, the watch has been built to accommodate the hostile environments faced by naval personnel – at sea and on land – using a Carbon Core Guard structure. This, combined with world-renowned G-SHOCK shock resistance and ISO 200m diving water resistance, creates a structure that is highly vibration resistant and water impenetrable. The ISO certification reaffirms the timepiece’s suitability for use by professional divers.

Equipping the timepiece for below the water’s surface, the Carbon Core Guard structure is combined with a carbon monocoque case that is completed with a back cover engraved with a bespoke naval version of the G-SHOCK frog character. Carbon fibre reinforced resin is used for the case material, offering high strength and low absorbency. In addition, six screws securely fasten the metal ring that is press-fit to the glass. Enhanced water resistance is facilitated by the button shafts’ triple-gasket fittings.

To increase functionality when circumstance demands, the Frogman features an analogue display and big, bold hour markers and hands for better readability. A trio of dual-coil motors drives the hour, minute, and world time hands for high-speed movement and instantaneous mode changes.

The special edition timepiece features design elements directly inspired by British naval history. The unique aesthetic takes inspiration from HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest aircraft carrier ever to serve the Royal Navy. Here the Royal Navy’s instantly recognisable colour palette of red, white and navy is used to striking effect, alongside the contrasting light grey which replicates the ship’s hull.

Other features include sapphire crystal, Tough Solar power, Multi-Band 6 automatic radio timekeeping and Bluetooth mobile link. There is also a tide graph, Neobrite luminescent hands, date and day display, stopwatch, countdown timer, daily alarm, dual time, LED light, and a diving mode with dive time, surface time measurement, and 30 log records.

The Royal Navy x G-Shock Frogman (GWF-A1000RN-8AER) is priced at £799.