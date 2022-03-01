Captain Cook Cruises Marine Science Program

Captain Cook Cruises expanded Marine Science and Guest Lecturer Program

Captain Cook Cruises continue to pioneer Marine Science in the Pacific with the announcement of renowned Marine Scientist, Dr Penny Berents, to join a 3, 4 and combined 7 night cruise as guest lecturer. The 3 or 7 night cruise departs 28th May and 4 night 31st May 2022.

This complements their expanding conservation and education programs including Citizen Science initiatives, coral planting and Ocean Ambassador programs.

With its team of Marine Biologists and Ocean Ambassador programs, Captain Cook Cruises have been pioneering conservation and marine science activities and education in Fiji through their 3, 4, 7 and 11 night cruises aboard Reef Endeavour and Day Cruises to Tivua Island. Coral planting continues to grow at their exclusive Tivua Island where passengers can take part in the ‘Buy a Coral Build a Reef’ program. Tivua is surrounded by 500 acres of coral reef.

Both Captain Cook’s overnight, expedition style, small ship cruising experiences as well as their tall ship day sail experiences to Tivua Island, lend themselves to immersive experiences. The marine science opportunities are also enhanced by remote destinations, cultural experiences, natural unspoilt beauty and the company’s fabulous Fijian crew. Their Citizen Science projects for each cruise allow passengers access to observations of species that have been made in each location by using iNaturalist. They even have the opportunity to upload their own observations and possibly discover a new species as a result.

As one of Australia’s leading Marine Scientists who was awarded the 2021 Australian Museum Research Institute Medal, for her lifelong commitment to the field of marine biology, and her passionate contribution to museum policy and management, Dr Penny Berents brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge to share with those on board.

A taste of some of her guest lectures will cover topic areas such as the ecology of Fijian Reefs, coral Bleaching in Australia and the Pacific, the latest news on Crown of Thorns Starfish, and discovering new species in the 21st Century.

Reef Endeavour’s voyage to the Remote Lau & Kadavu islands is only a few times a year. This remote bucket list destination provides an opportunity to immerse the visitor in the pristine natural environment and experience this unique culture first hand. Other voyages from January 2022 include sailings to the Mamanuca & Yasawa islands most Tuesdays and Saturdays, plus a monthly remote Discovery cruise on selected dates on one of 3 incredible itineraries; the 7 & 11 night Lau & Kadavu and the 7 night Remote North Discovery cruise to Levuka, Savusavu & Taveuni.

For further information and bookings visit www.captaincookcruisesfiji.com, phone +679 6701 823, +61 2 9126 8160 or contact your local travel agent.