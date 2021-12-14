Captain Cook Cruises launch Citizen Scientist initiative

Captain Cook Cruises announce visiting scientists, launch Citizen Scientist initiative & expanded coral planting

With the opening of Fiji’s borders today for quarantine free arrivals Captain Cook Cruises are expanding their conservation and education programs with the launch of their Citizen Science initiatives, expanded coral planting and the announcement of January’s guest expert onboard lecturer as Prof Kris Helgen, Chief Scientist and Director of the Australian Museum Research Institute.

With it’s team of Marine Biologists and Ocean Ambassador programs Captain Cook Cruises have been pioneering conservation and marine science activities and education in Fiji through their 3 – 11 night cruises on Reef Endeavour and Day Cruises to Tivua Island. The reopening of boarders gives new impetus to their programs. Coral planting continues to grow at their private Tivua Island where passengers can take part in the ‘Buy a Coral Build a Reef’ program. Tivua is surrounded by 500 acres of coral reef.

Both Captain Cook’s expedition style 2 – 11 night small ship cruising experiences as well as their tall ship day sail experiences to Tivua Island lend themselves to immersive experiences. The marine science opportunities are also enhanced by remote destinations, cultural experiences, natural unspoilt beauty and the company’s fabulous Fijian crew. Their Citizen Science projects for each cruise allow passengers access to observations of species that have been made in each location by using iNaturalist as well as the opportunity to upload their own observations and even discover a new species as a result.

As part of their Visiting Scientist Program Captain Cook Fiji are thrilled to announce Professor Kris Helgen will sail aboard Reef Endeavour 22 – 29 January on the first of the sailings they have to the Lau group and Kadavu in 2022.

Harvard educated, Kris has in part spent the past 25 years exploring the Asia Pacific looking for new and overlooked species of mammals. He was a guest lecturer at the Smithsonian and National Geographic for 15 years, a Professor and Fullbright Fellow at Adelaide University and has travelled in over 50 countries doing field research on mammals.

He is well equipped with the very latest on coral reef research through his oversight of the work done at the Lizard Island Reef Research Station which is part of the Australian Museum. “In my own role as a Trustee of the LIRRF I feel very passionate about the excellent work done there and the incredible contributions made to marine science” says CEO of Captain Cook Cruises, Allison Haworth. “I am so glad Kris will be able to update our passengers on all the latest news”.

A taste of some of his guest lectures will cover topic areas such as – Wildlife of the Pacific Region, Where Fiji sits in Biodiversity in the Pacific, Coral Reefs with the latest findings from the LIRRF, Preservation of the Biology of Reefs, Life as a Species Discoverer – and more.

Reef Endeavour’s voyage to the Remote Lau & Kadavu islands is only a few times a year. Due to popular demand an additional Lau departure has just been announced for 1 – 8 February. This remote bucket list destination provides an opportunity to immerse the visitor in the pristine natural environment and experience this unique culture first hand. Other voyages from January 2022 include sailings to the Mamanuca & Yasawa islands most Tuesdays and Saturdays, plus a monthly remote Discovery cruise on selected dates on one of 3 incredible itineraries; the 7 & 11 night Lau & Kadavu and the 7 night Remote North Discovery cruise to Levuka, Savusavu & Taveuni.

For further information and bookings visit www.captaincookcruisesfiji.com