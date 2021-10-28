Captain Cook Cruises Delivers Aid to Fiji

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji delivers Aid to struggling Mamanuca & Yasawa families

Captain Cook Cruise’s sailing catamaran “Fiji One” sailed to the Mamanuca & Yasawa islands on Wednesday 13th and 14th of October and Reef Endeavour to the Northern Yasawa on 15th October. Both ships were laden with essential supplies to assist multiple villages who have suffered with lack of visits from cruise passengers and unemployment during COVID. Essential supplies were provided such as groceries, medical supplies, reusable personal hygiene packs, baby packs and seeds for edible plants.



The fundraiser was initiated by Captain Cook Cruises who worked in conjunction with the Rotary Clubs of Sydney Cove and Nadi on the project. Captain Cook Cruises were very grateful for the generous contributions from their past passenger network, social media followers, a Tourism Fiji Australia travel industry fundraiser and general public as well as the significant contribution made by The Rotary Club of Sydney Cove.

‘It was wonderful to see the smiling faces of the villagers as we delivered these essential supplies to these areas effected by border closures and lack of tourism to these beautiful islands in Fiji.’ said Allison Haworth West CEO of Captain Cook Cruises

Captain Cook Cruises helped to ensure the villages receiving the aid were those who had been most affected by unemployment of hospitality workers as well as the absence of visits from passengers on Reef Endeavour which had ceased her itineraries to the region during this time. Reef Endeavour dropped the supplies at Sawailau and Yanuya during her first itinerary to the islands departing with some “happy to be out of lockdown”, Fiji locals!



The supplies have been purchased with the help of the President and members of the Rotary club of Nadi with money administered through the Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) fund.

For further information and bookings visit www.captaincookcruisesfiji.com, phone +679 6701 823, +61 2 9126 8160 or contact your local travel agent.