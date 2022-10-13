Capernwray gains new dive attraction

Scuba Diver Magazines
By: Mark Evans
Capernwray

Capernwray Dive Centre has gained a new dive attraction – the former Barrow pilot boat that has been named The Ted Tandy.

Regulars to the popular inland dive site, located at Jackdaw Quarry near Lancaster, will have seen the huge black-and-white vessel sat in the car park up behind the dive centre for many months.

Capernwray
The Ted Tandy starts to settle in the water

Now, after hundreds of hours of prep work by a certain Ted Tandy – hence the boat's name in his honour – the vessel is in the water ready to be explored by divers.

However, conversations I'd had with Chris and the team about the proposed sinking look to have come somewhat true – they were more than a little worried about getting the Ted Tandy to actually sink as it contained so much buoyancy. True to form, they dealt with any issues and it is now awaiting visitors.

Capernwray
It's on the bottom now, but the sinking was more than a little fraught
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

