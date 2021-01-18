Busy few days for BDMLR

Stormy weather, torrential rain and the time of year has meant a busy few days for members of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

After the seal found sheltering at a bus stop a few weeks ago, yet another young seal has proved that the mammals can hide in the most-unusual places.

This tiny seal was rescued by BDMLR members from under Manning’s Seafood trailer in Kent. The mammal was extremely underweight and was found a space in a local rehab centre.

Photo credit: Sheila Stone and Lee Castle

Marine Mammal Medics relocated this young seal from Roker a couple of days ago, and gave it some much-needed fluids. He popped a cute ‘banana pose’ for the camera.

Photo credit: Alison Pake