Buddy Dive launches Thru the Lens UWP event

By Mark Evans

Popular Bonaire dive resort Buddy Dive has announced the date of its first-ever underwater photography event, Thru the Lens.

The event will take place 20-27 August and is aimed at new underwater photographers, and helping them to develop their skills and techniques.

During the week-long event, Buddy Dive’s resident photo pro Guillermo Alcorta Heyer will provide guests with a comprehensive programme to develop their skills, including workshops on buoyancy, presentations, and more.

The event is sponsored by SeaLife and is the perfect opportunity to get some hand's-on experience with the latest offerings from the company.

As well as a host of photography dives on dedicated underwater photography boats, there will also be presentations by world-famous underwater photographers, the opportunity to notch up the PADI Underwater Photography Specialty, plus much more.

