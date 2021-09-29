BSAC partners with diving travel platform ZuBlu

BSAC has introduced new Travel Partner, ZuBlu – specialising in eco-friendly resorts, liveaboards and dive centres, ZuBlu focuses on bringing divers and snorkellers the very best ocean adventures across the world.

Founded in 2017 by Adam Broadbent and BSAC diver Matthew Oldfield, ZuBlu offers an entirely handpicked selection of resorts and liveaboards, aiming to deliver unforgettable experiences.

The Maldives is one of the destinations on offer from ZuBlu

Committed to playing its part in helping protect our seas, ZuBlu offers a selection of conservation-focused holidays and citizen science opportunities around the world, as well as aiming to only work with partners with more sustainable business practices.

ZuBlu co-founder Matthew Oldfield said: “Having trained as a BSAC diver, I am very pleased to be able to offer members a discount on dive packages from our extensive portfolio of partners across the globe. BSAC divers will also benefit from ZuBlu’s experience and up-to-date knowledge of changing travel restrictions – vital when planning a dive trip during the pandemic. We invite BSAC members to dive in and explore what ZuBlu has to offer, whether they’re looking for far-flung inspiration, or are ready to book a holiday a little closer to home.”

Scuba divers swim alongside a whaleshark as it swims by at Cocos Island, Costa Rica

BSAC CEO Mary Tetley said: “We’re thrilled to welcome ZuBlu as a new BSAC Travel Partner. With a focus on delivering incredible underwater experiences while protecting the future of the oceans, we hope members will love this new addition to the Travel Partner scheme for members.”

As part of BSAC’s Travel Partner scheme, the new relationship with ZuBlu provides benefits for BSAC members.

5% discount on bookings – ZuBlu offers BSAC members an exclusive 5% off all worldwide travel packages for both resorts and liveaboards, including those that are already discounted.

– ZuBlu offers BSAC members an exclusive 5% off all worldwide travel packages for both resorts and liveaboards, including those that are already discounted. Expert travel advice – With decades of experience and knowledge, ZuBlu’s expert travel team provides unrivalled dive travel advice ensuring your next dive holiday is right for you.

– With decades of experience and knowledge, ZuBlu’s expert travel team provides unrivalled dive travel advice ensuring your next dive holiday is right for you. Handpicked resorts and liveaboards – ZuBlu has carefully selected all their partners, from island resorts and luxury liveaboards to conservation ecoventures, to ensure you have the best possible dive experience.

– ZuBlu has carefully selected all their partners, from island resorts and luxury liveaboards to conservation ecoventures, to ensure you have the best possible dive experience. Book with confidence – Flexible booking terms, best price guarantee and travel support means you can book your next trip in full confidence.

For more information and terms and conditions, please visit BSAC’s Travel Partners webpage.