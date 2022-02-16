BSAC launches Advanced Ocean Diver course

BSAC has launched its ‘next step’ entry-level course, Advanced Ocean Diver, to allow qualified Ocean Divers to extend their diving depth to 30m.

Advanced Ocean Diver (AOD) has been devised to support the delivery of new diver training for both BSAC centres and clubs in an increasingly competitive market. It is an optional course that gives new divers more choice and flexibility as they progress with their training.

Advanced Ocean Diver is open to all Ocean Divers (or divers who have an equivalent certification from another recognised diver training agency and have also completed nitrox training) aged 14 and over. On completion, AODs can conduct no-decompression dives to 30m accompanied by a Sports Diver (or equivalent) and above.

Advanced Ocean Diver ‘an exciting step forward'

Dom Robinson, BSAC’s Head of Diving and Training, said the introduction of Advanced Ocean Diver was an exciting step forward for BSAC’s entry-level training.

“AOD will not only support our centres to remain competitive in both the overseas and UK entry-level diving market, but it will also be a real asset for our clubs,” he commented.

The Advanced Ocean Diver course includes four theory sessions, which can be completed either via eLearning or in person with an instructor, giving flexibility for students and instructors.

Practical sessions include two open water lessons and two depth progression dives. Centres can complete the AOD course in two days and make the most of BSAC’s digital and eLearning resources. There is no time limit for clubs delivering AOD.

Gaining the AOD qualification can also be used to support more divers to progress to Sports Diver and beyond. Meanwhile, existing Sports Diver trainees can apply for the AOD qualification card part-way through their training, once they have completed the required theory and practical elements.

“Advanced Ocean Diver does not replace Sports Diver, but can be used as a stepping stone that expands the opportunities available to divers as they progress towards this important grade,” Dom added.

The Advanced Ocean Diver course is now live and ready for delivery in both BSAC clubs and centres. Full course details of the new Advanced Ocean Diver can be found on the BSAC website.