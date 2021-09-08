Brush up your photo skills at GO Diving Roadshow

Underwater photography gurus Paul ‘Duxy’ Duxfield and Anne and Phil Medcalf will be on hand to offer hints and advice at the GO Diving Roadshow at NDAC (sponsored by Tobago Beyond) on 17-18 September.

The talented trio will be taking to the Main Stage during both the Friday and the Saturday presenting workshops designed to help you make the most of your camera set-up and skill set. With the alluring waters of NDAC right on your doorstep, why not take in a workshop and then venture beneath the surface to put some of those newly learnt skills into practice.

Tobago Beyond are sponsoring the Roadshow.

In the mornings, the topics will be:

Pimp or Switch – Is it time to upgrade your camera, or will accessories give you what you want?

Cracking Composition – How to improve your underwater images without spending money.

In the afternoons, the topics will be:

Don’t Let Your Camera Be the Boss – Using manual settings to get better pictures underwater.

Where the Light Comes In – Using flash and available light in creative ways.

The Photo Workshops are just one of several attractions over the event – a whole host of exhibitors will be showcasing their wares, including Scubapro, Fourth Element, O’Three, PADI, DAN, Nammu Tech, Midlands Diving Chamber, Shearwater Research, Scuba Escape, as well as tourism experts from the British Virgin Islands, the Philippines and Tobago.

There are tech trydives on sidemount and CCR for those wanting to try something new, and if you don’t want to go underwater – or are not a diver – you can also go stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking.

In the evenings, the Main Stage will be home to our keynote speakers – TV presenters, author and adventurers Andy Torbet and Miranda Krestovnikoff, cave diver and explorer Phil Short, and underwater photographer and conservationist Ellen Cuylaerts. Clare Dutton will also be talking about going pro, and the Scuba Escape team will be showcasing their various underwater ‘escape rooms’.

Diving is all about the social side of things – something which has been sorely lacking through the various lockdowns, etc – and the Friday Night Social aims to remedy this, giving like-minded divers the chance to hang out, take in the awesome views of the NDAC quarry, and enjoy a pulled pork roll with stuffing and apple sauce. There will be veggie burger that is suitable for vegans as an alternative. This will be accompanied by chips and a choice of salad.

A two-day ticket (Friday and Saturday) costs just £69 (but has a value of nearly £140!), and includes two days of diving in the attraction-rich waters of NDAC, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022, and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Friday one-day ticket is £45 (with a value of £110), and includes a day of diving, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, and a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022 and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Saturday one-day ticket is £27.50 (with a value of £32) and includes a day of diving, and access to the talks and the workshops.

A two-day non-diver ticket is £25 (with a value of £30) and this gives access to all of the talks and surface workshops, and the Friday evening BBQ.

NB: This is an advance ticket only event. You MUST have purchased your tickets via Eventbrite prior to arriving on-site. There are a limited amount of tickets, and there will be no tickets sold on-site.

Special group offer!

Book 5 tickets and get 1 ticket FREE for a dive instructor or trainer. Go ahead and purchase your 5 tickets and email bookings@godivingshow.com with your booking details. You will be issued a promotional code to the average value of the other 5 tickets which can be redeemed against a 6th ticket.

Example – 4 x weekend diving £69 + 1 x weekend non-diving £25 gives a total order value of £301 / 5 = £60.20 average ticket price.

Fees and taxes are not included, can not be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount.