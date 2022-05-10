BREAKING NEWS: Socorro Vortex liveaboard runs aground

The luxurious liveaboard Socorro Vortex is apparently a total loss after running aground in the remote Revillagigedo Archipelago, but all passengers and crew were evacuated.

According to reports, the vessel ran aground on Socorro Island and the crew radioed for assistance. On arrival at the scene, the Mexican Navy found 14 passengers – a mix of Americans, Britons, Belgians, Irish and New Zealanders – and 11 crew members in a liferaft, some apparently with minor injuries.

They were all taken to Isla Socorro Naval Sector for medical evaluation, and were then subsequently transferred to San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur.

We will report on more details as and when they become available.

All of the passengers and crew were evacuated

Photo credit: SPR Informa/Twitter