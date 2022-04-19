BREAKING NEWS: Scuba Scene liveaboard ablaze in Red Sea

Reports are still coming in from Egypt, but it seems that luxury Red Sea liveaboard Scuba Scene is on fire.

The 43-metre vessel, which is headed up by veteran guides Elke Bojanowski and Ahmed Fadel, apparently did not have any guests on board, but we have no news reference the crew at this time.

UPDATE: We have heard from several sources that everyone made it safely off the vessel, which is described as a ‘total loss'. Latest reports state that guests were on board, but everyone was evacuated into the zodiacs and taken to safety.