BREAKING NEWS: Scuba Scene liveaboard ablaze in Red Sea

Reports are still coming in from Egypt, but it seems that luxury Red Sea liveaboard Scuba Scene is on fire.
The 43-metre vessel, which is headed up by veteran guides Elke Bojanowski and Ahmed Fadel, apparently did not have any guests on board, but we have no news reference the crew at this time.
UPDATE: We have heard from several sources that everyone made it safely off the vessel, which is described as a ‘total loss'. Latest reports state that guests were on board, but everyone was evacuated into the zodiacs and taken to safety.
Are you sure it’s the ScubaScene? What date?
Yesterday morning 19 April 2022 at around 08:00UTC.
I was in contact with someone I know who was on it, as it was happening. All were unhurt apart from some smoke inhalation.
They were 20-minutes out of harbour and were about to undertake the day-1 fire drill – ironically.
Absolutely gutted to read this. Thank goodness the crew are reported safe. We were only with them a few weeks ago.
the ship had no working smoking and fire detectors-management of the ship has deserted our group and tried to force us to sign clauses written in ARABIC that we would not hold ship responsible-refused to return passport unless we signed. \the \us embassy solved that shitshow
owner of ship as disappeared and management of ship has allowed us to flounder
good news-no one was injured-evacuated in harbor minutes before multiple expulsions
rob offenhartz
director
Planet Scuba-colorado
So very glad to hear you all made if off boat safely Rob! Let us know if anything we can do…
It somehow seems to me that this comes very handy…instead of having to deal with covid, fewer tourists and having to bear the immense costs of a yacht, there suddenly is a fire and a ‚total loss‘. 🤭🤔