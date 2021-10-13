BonaireTEK 2021 a great success

BonaireTEK 2021 – the 10th anniversary edition of this technical-diving-focused event – has wrapped, and has been declared a major success.

The event, hosted at Buddy Dive Resort, sees technical divers flying in from all over the world for seminars, technical dive demonstrations, presentations and training. But it is not just for tech divers – if you are just showing an interest in technical diving, BonaireTEK is the perfect place to find out more, and there were CCR and sidemount trydives for those who had yet to sample this type of diving.

There were plenty of presentations at BonaireTEK 2021 to attend.

Organiser German Arango said: “What a week… amazing energy and vibes from all BonaireTEK 2021 participants. Tireless divers hungry for more! It was great to play an important role by reconnecting the community after such a long time. In other words, I couldn’t ask for a better event in 2021. Thanks to every single person involved!”

Manufacturers and agencies supporting the event included Dive Rite, Divers Alert Network, Subgravity, Halcyon Dive Systems, Shearwater Research, and InDepth.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga