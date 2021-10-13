HomeScuba NewsUSABonaireTEK 2021 a great success
BonaireTEK

BonaireTEK 2021 a great success

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

BonaireTEK 2021 – the 10th anniversary edition of this technical-diving-focused event – has wrapped, and has been declared a major success.

The event, hosted at Buddy Dive Resort, sees technical divers flying in from all over the world for seminars, technical dive demonstrations, presentations and training. But it is not just for tech divers – if you are just showing an interest in technical diving, BonaireTEK is the perfect place to find out more, and there were CCR and sidemount trydives for those who had yet to sample this type of diving.

BonaireTEK 1
There were plenty of presentations at BonaireTEK 2021 to attend.

Organiser German Arango said: “What a week… amazing energy and vibes from all BonaireTEK 2021 participants. Tireless divers hungry for more! It was great to play an important role by reconnecting the community after such a long time. In other words, I couldn’t ask for a better event in 2021. Thanks to every single person involved!”

Manufacturers and agencies supporting the event included Dive Rite, Divers Alert Network, Subgravity, Halcyon Dive Systems, Shearwater Research, and InDepth.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Scuba Diver Mag Social

10,804FansLike
5,153FollowersFollow
1,089FollowersFollow
10,000SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Orkney and Shetland Charters

Orkney and Shetland Charters win Scottish Enterprise Award

Orkney and Shetland Charters is celebrating after being named the 'Best Scottish Dive Centre and Dive Holiday Operator 2021' in the Scottish Enterprise Awards. Speaking...
Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures celebrates 38th anniversary with special offers

Fascinating Hermit Crabs

Fascinating Hermit Crabs

Kokomo Private Island

Stunning Kokomo Private Island

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

UW shot tops Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Stay in touch

UW Photography

Scuba Gear

Scuba Travel

About Us

2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0