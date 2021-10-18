Bodies of missing divers recovered

HomeScuba NewsUKBodies of missing divers recovered
By Mark Evans

The bodies of two divers who went missing off the Cornish coast last month have been recovered, police have said.

The bodies of two scuba divers who went missing in early September while diving the HMS Scylla wreck in Cornwall have been recovered.

The two men, who were from Saltash and Plymouth, were exploring the artificial reef in Whitsand Bay on 3 September when they failed to return to the surface. A third diver managed to get back topside and received treatment in the DDRC in Plymouth.

A major air and sea search was launched involving RNLI vessels from Plymouth and Looe, a S&R helicopter from Newquay, and Devon and Cornwall Police was conducted into the early hours of Saturday 4 September.

The Scylla has claimed the lives of divers before – back in 2007, two Gloucestershire divers died while exploring the shipwreck, and in 2014, divers were warned by the National Marine Aquarium not to venture inside due to hazardous conditions.

