Blue Heron Bridge gains snorkel trail map

Snorkellers can now explore Blue Heron Bridge in Florida with greater confidence with the unveiling of a new Reef Smart map.

The Reef Smart team have used 3D mapping at various popular dive sites across the State, and now they have utilised their skills to create a map of the Phil Foster Park Snorkel Trail at Blue Heron Bridge, which is one of Florida's go-to shore-dive sites.

A shore-side sign has been erected, but visitors wanting their own personal version can get a waterproof dive card from Reef Smart for $9.95.

The Reef Smart map at Blue Heron Bridge

The Reef Smart card features two views of the site, with detailed 3D-rendered close-ups of the many artificial reefs that make up the snorkel trail, along with important depth information, a suggested route for the site, images of six species and where you might expect to find them, and ratings on the level of difficulty, current, depth, reef and fauna for the site.

The rocky reef around Blue Heron Bridge provides a rich habitat for fish, octopus, seahorse and other types of marine life. A trio of hammerhead shark statues are located near the west end of the snorkel trail, and the best time to explore is at high tide, when underwater visibility is the clearest.