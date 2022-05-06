Blue Force Fleet Announces Second Liveaboard in the Maldives

HomeScuba NewsBlue Force Fleet Announces Second Liveaboard in the Maldives
Adrian Stacey
By Adrian Stacey

Blue Force announces its second liveaboard yacht in the Maldives, Blue Force 3

BLUE FORCE FLEET is pleased and proud to announce the addition of his second liveaboard yacht in the Maldives, the MALDIVES BLUE FORCE 3.

The well-known RED SEA BLUE FORCE 3 will make her last cruise in the Red Sea on November 19, 2022. On December 1st she will sail to the Maldives, where she will join the Blue Force Fleet schedule from March 25th, 2023, under the trade name MALDIVES BLUE FORCE 3.

After than 26 years of experience operating in the Maldives, BLUE FORCE FLEET offers the MALDIVES BLUE FORCE ONE and the MALDIVES BLUE FORCE 3, two of the best “live aboard” vessels in this wonderful country, the Maldives.

Designed for divers and non-divers, both boats have been conceived under the philosophy of love for detail, guaranteeing comfort and a “Premium” experience.

On board, you will discover and enjoy the best kept secrets of one of the world’s TOP diving destinations.

Blue Force Fleet know what you are looking for and they have designed it for you.

Enjoy a Blue Force Experience and make your dreams come true.

