Blue Climate Summit French Polynesia

M/S Paul Gauguin is hosting inaugural Blue Climate Summit, 14-20 May 2022 in French Polynesia

Blue Climate Initiative announced that its inaugural Blue Climate Summit is taking place on the m/s Paul Gauguin from the 14-20 May 2022 in French Polynesia. The Summit, which is be co-convened by H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco and President Edouard Fritch of French Polynesia, among others, focuses on accelerating projects that target six missions: climate change mitigation, ocean protection, CO2 removal, healthy blue communities, sustainable tourism and improved ocean understanding.

Over 250 scientists, innovators, policy makers, business and financial experts, community leaders and environmental and youth activists are brought together to work on ocean and climate strategies.

The Summit is a program of the Blue Climate Initiative, which was born in French Polynesia and is now a flagship program of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

“There has never been a more important or urgent time for the world to address ocean protection and climate change. With tipping points rapidly approaching, we can’t afford to wait. Rather than just talking about problems, the Blue Climate Summit is focused on action and solutions,” said Stan Rowland, CEO of Blue Climate Initiative.

Hervé Gastinel, CEO of PONANT, which owns PAUL GAUGUIN Cruises added, “We are proud the m/s Paul Gauguin, Tahiti’s iconic luxury small ship, has been selected as the host venue. The partnership with the Climate Summit is a natural fit as we also have ambitious objectives to protect the ocean and the communities where our ships visit.” Earlier this week, he had also reaffirmed PONANT’s five founding engagements relating to the environment, cornerstones of the company’s commitment to promoting a sustainable and responsible tourism.

The full program of events can be found here, which includes a session focused on sustainability in the travel industry. The discussion is moderated by Ian Randall, Strategy Lead for the Blue Climate Initiative and feature speakers including Charles Gravatte, General Secretary at PONANT and Mathieu Bechonnet, Managing Director of Air Tahiti Nui.

ABOUT BLUE CLIMATE INITIATIVE

Blue Climate Initiative, sponsored by the nonprofit organization Tetiaroa Society, engages scientists, innovators, community leaders, investors, and global experts through evidence-based action. It enables innovation research and collaboration to combat climate change while protecting our oceans and unlocking solutions to urgent challenges like renewable energy, sustainable food supplies, improved human health, flourishing biodiversity, stewardship of ocean’s resources and vibrant ocean economies.

ABOUT PAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES

· Internationally recognised multi-award winning Le Paul Gauguin is a small ship with just 165 cabins and suites, all with sea views, designed to offer guests incredible panoramic views across the translucent waters of the South Pacific.

· Major refurbishments of Le Paul Gauguin were carried out in early 2021, enhancing Paul Gauguin Cruises’ elegant Polynesian signature with a chic and fresh style designed to enrich guests’ experience. All staterooms, suites and public spaces were refurbished with a fresh new colour and texture palette. Designed by Studio Jean-Philippe Nuel, the new renovations evoke South Seas elegance reflective of the narrative of the islands and seas.

· The ship’s open and tranquil layout is matched by elegant decoration that pays tribute to Polynesian culture. A chic, laid-back atmosphere is perfect for either friendly get-togethers in the vessel’s shared spaces or plenty of peace and quiet – the option is yours.

· The calm ambience of the ship is maintained through impeccable, unobtrusive service provided by the ship’s onboard Polynesian hosts, who will share their knowledge and traditions throughout your voyage.

· With three onboard restaurants available as part of the Paul Gauguin Cruises all-inclusive experience, guests will delight in the blend of French cuisine and Polynesian flavours through a unique menu carefully created by Michelin-starred Chef, Jean-Pierre Vigato. A culinary experience to remember!

Photo Credit: Tim Mckenna



