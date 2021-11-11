Bite-Back 2022 calendar goes on sale

An unprecedented rush to pre-order the 2022 Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation fundraising calendar has delighted the UK charity as it announced the 14th edition of its annual publication will be shipped worldwide from 15 November, guaranteeing Christmas delivery.

The high-quality A4 calendar features hand-picked images donated by some of the world’s most-acclaimed underwater photographers to create a stunning and unique gift idea for ocean lovers.

The limited-edition calendar is only available at www.bite-back.com/shop and costs £12, including free UK delivery.

Explaining the calendar’s enduring appeal, Graham Buckingham, campaign director at Bite-Back, said: “There’s nothing else quite like it. It’s a world-class celebration of the oceans and some of its most-charismatic characters, captured by a cohort of award-winning underwater photographers. The result is an unparalleled publication that delights supporters for a whole 12 months and helps raise urgent funds for our campaigns. On top of that, pound for pound, this has to be one of the greenest gifts available. It can even be recycled at the end of the year.”

The Bite-Back calendar is chock full of stunning imagery.

Contributions from globally-renowned photographers including Alex Mustard, Amanda Cotton, Christian Vizl, Doug Perrine, Ellen Cuylaerts, George Probst, Greg Lecouer, Harry Stone, Jason Isely, Laura Storm, Shawn Heinrichs and Tanya Houppermans bring the calendar to life with stunning images of sharks, mantas, turtles, sea lions, sunfish and marlin.

Graham said: “Since 2008 we’ve sold nearly 20,000 calendars to supporters in 18 countries. It makes us hugely proud to know the calendar has become an institution all of its own and part of many people’s Christmas celebrations.”

As always, the calendar is printed on recycled paper using vegetable-based inks by a climate neutral printer.