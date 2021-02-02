Become a lifeguard to assist with staycation explosion

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has opened up applications for lifeguards for the 2021 season amid expectations of a staycation explosion.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with peoples’ lives, and many are looking forward to hopefully having some semblance of normality come the summer. However, while we are sure that travel restrictions will be somewhat relaxed by then, it is expected that staycations within the UK will see a massive increase, and this in turn means that beaches will be busier than ever.

Beach lifeguards are at the forefront of the RNLI’s lifesaving work, offering safety advice to visitors and rescuing those in difficulty.

This year, the RNLI will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their lifeguard service. In 2019, the charity’s lifeguards responded to more than 17,000 incidents and helped almost 30,000 people. Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.

Lee Fisher, Lifeguard Services Manager, says: “If you are looking for a unique and rewarding summer job, lifeguarding could be the perfect opportunity for you. The job is demanding and requires a clear head, commitment, and dedication.

“The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field. We’ve had lifeguards who are studying for jobs in the emergency services or even volunteer for other rescue agencies.

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role.”

Tim Fallowfield, RNLI Lifeguard from Newquay, says: “There aren’t too many jobs out there which offer fantastic training and development opportunities, while also allowing you to work in your favourite environment and actively encourage you to surf, swim and train!”

Find out more about how you can help to improve the safety of your local community and apply to be part of the RNLI’s amazing lifesaving team at: www.rnli.org

Photo credit: RNLI/Nathan Williams