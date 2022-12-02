Scuba Diver Magazines
Digital Pass

BDMLR rescue stranded dolphin

SDMScuba NewsUK
By: Mark Evans
BDMLR

Advertisement

Related stories

Will you take The Big Shark Pledge?

With the ink still drying on last week’s landmark...

New Anglesey dive centre opening in 2023

The seemingly inexorable expansion of Duttons Divers throughout North...

Anglesey Sea Zoo wins ‘green’ award

The Anglesey Sea Zoo has beaten stiff competition to...

Scubapro launches winter drysuit promotion

Divers can look forward to the cold-water season this...

Fourth Element partners Sea Shepherd

This year on Black Friday, Fourth Element are announcing...

Members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) helped a stranded dolphin back into the water at South Gare, near Redcar, on Monday morning.

The adult male common dolphin was found by a beach walker at around 9am, and when BDMLR volunteers and members of the Coastguard attended the scene, they thankfully found the mammal to be in good health and breathing well.

In a rescue operation that lasted over three hours, the dolphin was placed on to a tarpaulin and carried back out to sea, where it was reported to have swum off strongly into deeper waters.

BDMLR
Marine Mammal Medics from the BDMLR attend to the stranded dolphin

BDMLR rescue co-ordinator Molly Gray stated: “He needed a little time to re-adjust to being back in the water as when a dolphin is stranded on land, the effects of gravity can be quite significant.

“But once he was happy, he swam off strongly and no-one has seen him since – hopefully, we won't see him again.”

Photo credit: Carly Morris/BDMLR and Laura Wedgewood/BDMLR

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Listen to our Podcast

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Latest stories
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x