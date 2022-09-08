Bahamas snorkeller killed by bull shark

A woman from the USA who was snorkelling with her family in the Bahamas has been attacked and killed by a bull shark, according to reports.

58-year-old Pennsylvania resident Caroline DiPlacido was snorkelling off Green Cay in an area popular with swimmers and snorkellers when the incident happened on Tuesday 6 September.

The woman's family and tour company employees recovered her from the water and she was brought back to mainland New Providence, but tragically died from what were described as ‘substantial injuries to her upper body'.

Photo credit: Mark Evans and Facebook/Caroline DiPlacido