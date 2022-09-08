SDMScuba NewsUSA

Bahamas snorkeller killed by bull shark

bull shark
Bull sharks are large predatory animals
Mark Evans
By Mark Evans
- Modified date:

A woman from the USA who was snorkelling with her family in the Bahamas has been attacked and killed by a bull shark, according to reports.

58-year-old Pennsylvania resident Caroline DiPlacido was snorkelling off Green Cay in an area popular with swimmers and snorkellers when the incident happened on Tuesday 6 September.

The woman's family and tour company employees recovered her from the water and she was brought back to mainland New Providence, but tragically died from what were described as ‘substantial injuries to her upper body'.

bull shark
Caroline DiPlacido was killed by a bull shark

Photo credit: Mark Evans and Facebook/Caroline DiPlacido

0
