Australia Government Reviews Travel Advice For Solomon Islands

By: Adrian Stacey
Solomon Islands

The Australian Government has reviewed its advisory for travellers visiting the Solomon Islands

Effective immediately, the travel advice level has been lowered to ‘exercise normal safety precautions.’

Commenting on the development in Honiara,  Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands,  Dr Lachlan Strahan said with the destination offering so much untapped tourism potential, he hoped lowering the level of the travel advisory will encourage more Australians to enjoy what he described as “this remarkable country.” 

“I have visited all nine provinces, enjoying the amazing coral reefs, mountains, beaches, biodiversity, cultural diversity and history of Solomon Islands, “ Dr Strahan said.

“With borders open, now is the time to continue to build up the tourism industry. 

Australia stands ready to support the sector, alongside the Solomon Islands Government and other development partners.”

Tourism Solomon Acting CEO, Dagnal Dereveke said the news could not have come at a better time as the national tourism office begins ramping up its efforts to reclaim its share of the Australian market.

“This decision will have very positive impact in re-establishing visitor confidence in the Solomon Islands as a travel destination,” Mr Dereveke said.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, which saw the Solomon Islands closed off from the world for more than 800 days, Australian arrivals represented close on 45 percent of its overall annual international visitor intake.

The advisory, posted on the smartraveller.gov.au website states that following a review for the Solomon Islands, the travel advice level has been lowered and travellers can now exercise normal safety precautions. 

However, all travellers intending to visit the destination will still be required to provide proof of full vaccination at check-in and on arrival into the country.

“This is more good news on top of more good news,” Mr Dereveke said.

“We aren’t wasting any time, pulling out all the stops to get our Solomon Islands tourism industry right back on track and in the forefront of travel agents’ and visitors’ minds as quickly as possible.

“We are very confident with effort, good marketing and profile rebuild we can get back to where we were before the pandemic in relatively short time, especially with the Australian summer school holidays fast approaching.”

“Our primary focus is to regain those Australian numbers as quickly as possible.

Solomon Islands is very good to go!”

The reviewed travel advisory can be seen here.

Adrian Stacey, first learned to dive on the Great Barrier Reef over 24 years ago. Since then he has worked as a dive instructor and underwater photographer in various locations around the world including, Egypt, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico and Saba. He has now settled in Australia, back to where his love of diving first began.

