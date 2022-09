Aquanauts Grenada has expanded its fleet of dive boats with the arrival of Reggae, a Custom Newton 36.

Sitting at nearly 11 metres from bow to stern and with a nearly five metre beam, she's a spacious beauty ready to explore all that Grenada has to offer.

The new vessel joins the existing fleet of Salsa, Soca and Calypso exploring the reefs and wrecks of Grenada.

Reggae flying the Grenada flag

Resplendent in Aquanauts Grenada graphics

The new boat offers plenty of space