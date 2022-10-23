Aqualung recalls Apeks Exotec BCD

In the latest in an unfortunate series of recalls on new releases, Aqualung has had to put out a recall on a thankfully limited number of Apeks Exotec BCDs.

The recall only applies to some 330 units, and is linked to the one of the dump valve knobs getting stuck when the BCD is inflated, opening the valve, preventing the BCD from fully inflating, and resulting in loss of buoyancy and potential injury.

Apparently the company has received one report of buoyancy control loss due to the dump valve sticking open, with no injuries reported.

Some 300 units of the Apeks Exotec are affected

Only model numbers BT1380108ML, BT1380108XLXXL, BT1380110ML and BT1380110XLXXL are included in the recall. The model number is printed on the label tucked behind the bladder between the tank attachment belt and the lower dump valve. The affected units were sold from August 2021 through June 2022.

Aqualung are asking owners to immediately stop using the recalled Exotec BCDs and take them back to the place where purchased for a free repair. If a consumer is unable to return the product to a dealer where purchased, they should reach out to Aqualung directly for instructions to receive a free repair.