HomeScuba NewsUKAncient shipwreck off Israel yields 'Good Shepherd' gold ring
gold ring

Ancient shipwreck off Israel yields ‘Good Shepherd’ gold ring

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

A gold ring harking back to the Roman era has been found by marine archaeologists excavating two shallow-water shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast of Israel.

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the ring is set with a green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders – early Christians symbolised Jesus in such a way, and in the Bible, he was described as the ‘Good Shepherd'.

The ring was among several items found on the two shipwrecks, which were located in just 4m near the ancient port of Caesarea. Other artefacts included hundreds of silver and bronze coins from the mid-3rd Century, a huge haul of silver coins from the early 14th Century, bronze bells, figurines in the form of an eagle and a theatre performer, and another ring, this one set with a red gemstone carved with a lyre.

Photo credit: Israel Antiquities Authority

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
10,894FansLike
5,299FollowersFollow
1,105FollowersFollow
10,900SubscribersSubscribe
Protect your ass(ets)

Protect Your Ass(ets) with DAN Europe – Part 2

Concluding his two-part feature, Michael Menduno discusses putting DAN Europe’s ‘Pro’ Liability Insurance to work for you

5 ways to avoid getting DCS

Run! Sardine! Run!

Scuba Diving Tips for Non Swimmers

Scuba Diving Tips for Non Swimmers

DAN

DAN to unveil new courses and safety resources at DEMA Show

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0