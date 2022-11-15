All Star Red Sea set to make a splash

Liveaboards in the Red Sea seem to be getting bigger and more-luxurious year on year, but the All Star Red Sea is set to raise the bar even further.

Advertisement Advertisement

From stern to bow, the All Star Red Sea is a first-class vessel. The dive platform features freshwater hoses, two rinse tanks and two open-air showers, and the dive deck is well designed with a washer and two dryers, ample equipment storage and a large camera table.

The lower deck houses a spacious restaurant serving sumptuous food, while the main level features the dive deck and platform and eight air-conditioned cabins each with sea views and ample storage space.

The upper sundeck on the All Star Red Sea

The upper deck is home to – can you believe it – a swimming pool and sundeck with comfortable chaise lounge chairs, shaded pool bar, a TV room with entertainment options and six cabins.

One level up you find another shimmering sundeck with sun and shaded seating and an air-conditioned salon for group gatherings.

Space is filling up fast on the All Star Red Sea through 2023, with some spots open in May, August, September and December.