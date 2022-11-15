Scuba Diver Magazines
All Star Red Sea set to make a splash

By: Mark Evans
All Star Red Sea

Liveaboards in the Red Sea seem to be getting bigger and more-luxurious year on year, but the All Star Red Sea is set to raise the bar even further.

From stern to bow, the All Star Red Sea is a first-class vessel. The dive platform features freshwater hoses, two rinse tanks and two open-air showers, and the dive deck is well designed with a washer and two dryers, ample equipment storage and a large camera table.

The lower deck houses a spacious restaurant serving sumptuous food, while the main level features the dive deck and platform and eight air-conditioned cabins each with sea views and ample storage space.

All Star Red Sea
The upper sundeck on the All Star Red Sea

The upper deck is home to – can you believe it – a swimming pool and sundeck with comfortable chaise lounge chairs, shaded pool bar, a TV room with entertainment options and six cabins.

One level up you find another shimmering sundeck with sun and shaded seating and an air-conditioned salon for group gatherings.

Space is filling up fast on the All Star Red Sea through 2023, with some spots open in May, August, September and December.

All Star Red Sea
The salon on the All Star Red Sea
