World Wetlands Day is tomorrow, 2 February 2022, and to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands conservation, Aggressor Adventures is releasing an informative video hosted by professional wetland scientist Nate Hobbs.

One third of the world’s endangered species rely on wetlands habitat for their survival. Over 95 percent of commercially harvested fish and shellfish come from wetlands. Hobbs shares these and many other facts about the ecological significance of the world’s wetlands and the need to protect and preserve them in this brief educational presentation produced by Aggressor Adventures and promoted through the Sea Of Change Foundation.

World Wetlands Day has a global reach

“From the Florida Everglades to the mangroves of Sri Lanka, wetlands are the nurseries where countless species are born, grow and thrive,” says Aggressor Adventures Chairman & CEO. “It’s imperative that scuba divers like us and our travel industry partners work to preserve and protect our valuable wetlands around the globe. The thrilling dive adventures we all enjoy have their beginnings in healthy and productive wetlands ecosystems.”

World Wetlands Day began in 1971 to call attention to the need for investment in financial, human and political capital to save the world’s wetlands from disappearing and to restore damaged environments. The theme for World Wetlands Day 2022 is ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature'.